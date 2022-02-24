Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

BHC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 372,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,795. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 63.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 179,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

