Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 402,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $190.57 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.43 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

