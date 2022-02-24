Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $234,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 210.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 13.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Balchem by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

