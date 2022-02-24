Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

PFN stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

