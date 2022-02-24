Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $282.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

