Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 6,741 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 244,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.