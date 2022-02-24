Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,076 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.