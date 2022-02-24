Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $6.63 on Thursday, hitting $241.16. 92,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.