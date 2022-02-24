Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 23,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

CAT stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.37 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

