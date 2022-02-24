Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $15.20 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,903. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

