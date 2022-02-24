Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,121,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $906,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.10. The company had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

