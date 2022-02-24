Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 138

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 163 ($2.22) to GBX 138 ($1.88) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.22) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 105.96 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £162.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,084.00. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.34 ($2.04). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

