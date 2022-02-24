Berenberg Bank Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 4,400 ($59.84) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.88) to GBX 5,600 ($76.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,325.00.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

