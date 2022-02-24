Berenberg Bank Reiterates €324.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

