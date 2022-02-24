Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $578,173.35 and approximately $143,494.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.30 or 0.06729940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.30 or 1.00077100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00048672 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

