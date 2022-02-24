Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BERY traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.27. 1,587,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,992. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Berry Global Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.