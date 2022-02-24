Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

