BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($29.92) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,263.75 ($30.79).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,532.50 ($34.44) on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,362.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,167.83. The company has a market cap of £128.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.18%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.