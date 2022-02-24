Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.460-$-0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $597 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.54 million.Bill.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.25.

NYSE BILL traded up $20.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,842. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $333,997.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $1,938,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,279 shares of company stock valued at $38,666,725 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

