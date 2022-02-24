BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their in-line rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

