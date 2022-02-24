BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $25,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 52.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $870.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,017 shares of company stock worth $5,763,872 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

