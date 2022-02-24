BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BMRN traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.29. 143,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,214. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 936.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,478,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

