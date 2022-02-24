Birch Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $104.36 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.