Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $132.66. 132,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.69. The firm has a market cap of $209.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

