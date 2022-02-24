Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Announces Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.