Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 10,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5,827.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 54,122 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

