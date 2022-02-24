BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $57,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.