BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

In other news, Director Nicholas Haft acquired 63,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $649,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

