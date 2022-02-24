BlackRock Inc. Buys 18,048 Shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.41 on Thursday. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

MNOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

