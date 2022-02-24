BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWM. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 336.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 146,590 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

