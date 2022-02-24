BlackRock Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after buying an additional 591,054 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

