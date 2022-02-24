BlackRock Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.