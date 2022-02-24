BlackRock Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 310.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
CODX opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.
About Co-Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.