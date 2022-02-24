BlackRock Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 310.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

CODX opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

