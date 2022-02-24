BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 9,120.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,235 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

LAC opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.22. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.