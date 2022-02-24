Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 90,100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82.

Get Blue Moon Metals alerts:

About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.