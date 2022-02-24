Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,043,210 shares of company stock valued at $77,401,300.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,377 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

