bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.60. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

bluebird bio Profile (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.