BMO Capital Markets Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $127.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

