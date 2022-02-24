BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $10.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of RXT opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

