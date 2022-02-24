BMO Capital Markets Lowers Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$12.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUUIF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Superior Plus has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

