BMO Capital Markets Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.83.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.