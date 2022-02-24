BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $27.18 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Barclays increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $585.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $656.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

