BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $509.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.02. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

