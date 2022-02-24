BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 51,884 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $104,657,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $161.87 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

