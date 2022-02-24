BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, BOMB has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $202,945.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00004793 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.66 or 0.99557033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022526 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00309855 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,981 coins and its circulating supply is 894,193 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.