Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,171.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,751.40.

BKNG stock traded down $258.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,211.28. 29,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,442.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,374.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 241.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

