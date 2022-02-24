Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.10 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

BKNG stock opened at $2,469.83 on Thursday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,442.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,374.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

