Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches Market Cap of $49.61 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.61 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00230840 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00021748 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.