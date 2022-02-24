BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,276,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $16.94 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

