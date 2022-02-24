BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 600 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 231.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.17) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.46) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.19) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

LON BP.B traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 181 ($2.46). 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.71. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The company has a market cap of £36.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.